Virtual DEC Climate Justice Group meeting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Justice Working Group (CJWG) - which establishes criteria for identifying disadvantaged communities (DACs) for the purposes of co-pollutant reductions, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, regulatory impact statements, and the allocation of investments pursuant to the Climate Act - will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

This meeting will include the approval of minutes from the previous meeting(s) and a presentation on the Extreme Heat Action Plan. Members of the public are welcome to listen in via webcast via audio by calling (929) 251-9612 or (415) 527-5035. The access code is 2823 677 0830.

The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at https://climate.ny.gov/ within three days, or as soon as is practical.