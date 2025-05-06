Wildcats defeat Crusaders

On Wednesday, April 30, at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders hosted the Wildcats of Warwick in a non league match up.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 7-3 record and the undefeated Wildcats came into the game with a 7-0 record. The Crusaders scored first but the high powered Wildcat offense came back and and scored 6 to take a 6-2 first quarter lead. In the second quarter the two teams defenses began to tighten up and by halftime, the Wildcats held a 9-4 lead. In the third quarter, the teams exchanged goals and the Wildcats maintained their 5 point lead 12-7. The Wildcats defense held off the Crusaders comeback attempt in the fourth quarter and kept their unbeaten streak alive with a 15-9 victory. Seniors Ryan Behringer, 2 goals with 4 assists, Max Weeks 2 goals and John Gennaro 2 goals led the Crusaders offense and Goalie Dylan Baisley although he was scored upon 12 times came up with several key saves to keep the Crusaders in the game.

The Crusaders loss brings their record to 7-4 on the season their next game will be on Friday when they travel to Minisink Valley to face the Warriors.

Ryan Behringer, #4, scored 2 goals and had 4 assists in the game