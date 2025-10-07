Volleyball team cruises to victory against Goshen

Monday, Oct. 6 at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusaders honored the seniors on this year’s team with a brief ceremony before their game against the Gladiators of Goshen. The athletes had their photos taken with their families and were given flowers and gifts.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-8 record on the season and the Gladiators record stood at 1-5. In the first set the Crusaders jumped out to a 13-5 lead and then cruised to a 25-14 victory.

In the second set, the Crusaders pulled to a 12-5 lead before the Gladiators stormed back. Late in the set the Gladiators took the momentum and cut the Crusaders lead down to two points. The Crusaders responded with a rally and held on for a 25-18 second set victory.

Halfway through the third set, the Crusaders started to slowly take a 12-8 lead. They then took off and ran away with the set, winning it 25-13.

The victory brings the M-W team record to 5-8 on the season. Next, they will travel to Valley Central to take on the Vikings.