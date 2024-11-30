Tuxedo varsity volleyball team celebrates successful season

The Tuxedo varsity volleyball team has had tremendous success this year and finished the season with a trip to the State Final Four for the second year in a row! The team boasted a 15-5 record entering the tournament.

Following their Nov. 7 Section IX title win against S.S. Seward, the team traveled to Yorktown High School on Nov. 16 to play the Section 1 champion Keio Academy. Tuxedo made quick work, establishing dominance early and winning in three sets: 25-13, 25-20, and 25-14. At the State Final Four tournament, Tuxedo played against Mekeel Christian Academy, Ellicottville, and the eventual state champions Candor at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Coaches Michelle Hines, Jessica Schweitzer, and Alyssa Scanlon said they couldn’t be prouder of the girls. “They have worked extremely hard this season and deserve everything they have earned. Having well minded, optimistic athletes makes it a joy to coach, and we love working with them every day,” they said in a joint statement.

Hines is the varsity coach while Schweitzer is the JV coach; they have both been at the helm of the Tuxedo volleyball program together for over a decade, resulting in a successful program, boasting four State Final Four appearances along with a multitude of Division titles. Coach Scanlon is a former player who has returned to assist with the program.

”We love our small school and the special way the girls and community support one another. We are truly in a family atmosphere; it shows in the interactions we have every day both in the classroom and on the court,” said Coach Hines.

Additionally, Tuxedo had multiple girls make the Section IX Class D All Star teams. These are voted on by the coaches in Section IX. Evangeleen Ortiz, Casey Juance, Sarah Cruz, and Madison Marsh made the first team, with Marsh being named Class D MVP. Darya Vishnevskaya made the Honorable Mention team. At the State Tournament, Marsh was named to the All-Tournament team.