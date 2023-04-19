Track and Field. Crusaders cruise past Kingston

Last Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe-Woodbury High School varsity track and field teams hosted the Tigers from Kingston in a league match up. Both teams won decisively.

The boys came away with a 103-38 victory while the girls’ squad won 106-35.

Crusader Kaylen Tenemille took first in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes in :12.44 and :25.72 respectively. M-W’s Ronaldo Rodriguez Perez’s time of :50.73 good enough for first in the 400m dash. Emeline Clark took first in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:01.11. John Urciuoli held it down for the distance team with an exciting come-from-behind victory in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:04.20.

Colin Catherwood won the 1600 meter run in 4:34.15 and Oliver Jibb’s time of 10:10.01 gave him first place in the 3200 meter run. Leanne Fernandes won the 3000 meter run in 11:50.69 while Sebastian Hazel won the 110 meter and the 400 meter hurdles in :16.17 and 1:02.94. The girls 4X100 meter team of Kaylen Tenemille, Molly Connolly, Mia Menzzasalma and Mia Perez won the 4x100 meter race in :50.80.

Other standout, first-place performances include:

· Girls 4x800 meter team of Anna Kern, Julia McHugh, Mia Sisilli and Natalie Harwood (10:12.21)

· Boys 4x100m (:44.65), 4x400m (3:30.98) and 4x800m (8:59.87)

· Ankash Yarlagadda in the Boys Shot (43-04)

· Rohan Sowakya in the Boys Discus (116’ 9”)

· Christiane Armstrong in the Girls Discus (75’6”)

· Aleesia Fini in the Girls High Jump (4’6”)

· Kyle German in the Boys Long Jump (20’6”) and Boys Triple Jump (42’5”)

· Kaylen Tenemille in the Girls Long Jump (17’-3” )

· Amaya Grant in the Girls Triple Jump (34’5”)

· Nicholas Balingit in the Boys Pole Vault (10’ 6”)

· Elizabeth Apostoilco in the Girls Pole Vault (10’)