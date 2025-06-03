Team effort works wonders

Not just record-wise, but in all facets of the sport, the Chester Academy girls lacrosse program proudly improved this season.

The Hambletonians tallied a solid overall record of 7-7 after finishing 3-12 in 2024.

“I think two games that really stood out for us this season was our Newburgh game and Highland playoff game,’’ Chester head coach Rob Alonso said. “Newburgh was our first game of the season and a team we lost to the previous season. We came out and started the season on the right track with a 15-3 win that was an all-around team effort.

“Our playoff game, even though it didn’t have the result we wanted, we showed a lot of character against an extremely talented and experienced Highland team.’’

Leadership, of the consistent variety, was ever present for Chester Academy this spring.

“Some athletes that emerged as leaders for us this year were midfielders Bri Ferraro and Jemma Bastian,’’ Alonso said. “Bri showed her lacrosse experience and knowledge which helped get girls flowing more as a unit on both offense and defense. She communicated extremely well in games and practices and always was there to pick up and cheer on her teammates.

“Jemma, one of our senior captains did a great job in her role as a leader. She made sure the team understood our goals and lead us on the field with her play.’’

A number of student athletes on the roster stood out as they became better lacrosse players in a lot of ways.

“We had three players who really stepped up for us this season and elevated their game constantly throughout the season,’’ Alonso said. “Two of them were Hannah Thonus and Alexa Ulanday. We had an unfortunate injury to one of our starting attackers early in the season who was a big goal threat for us and these two stepped up in her place. Hannah finished the season with 14 goals and eight assists as well as leading the team in groundballs. Alexa added 14 goals and five assists for us this year, both of them doubling their totals from the previous season.

“Another player who improved a lot throughout the season was defender Annie Rusich. Annie really worked hard constantly in practices and games to develop her game and it showed. She was a backbone of our defense and also one of our draw takers this season.’’

The Hambletonians will look to continue their positive momentum into the future.

“I think this season showed to a lot of our players and others that we belong out on that field and can compete with these different teams that have more experience than us,’’ Alonso said. “We are still a very young lacrosse program and constantly learning and developing to be the best we can be. It’s only been our second varsity season and only fifth season in general having a lacrosse team at Chester.

“I myself only have four years of lacrosse experience, so I’m trying to learn and get better right alongside with them. It’s a team effort that everyone buys into and creates a great team culture to be around. To be able to make the playoffs in that short time frame and compete against other established teams shows a lot about the players we have and the work they have put in.’’