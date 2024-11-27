Student athletes sign national letters of intent

Monroe-Woodbury High School announced that three of its varsity athletes have signed national letters of intent to play sports at their colleges of choice. The announcements were made at a recent ceremony held at the school where the students were surrounded by friends, family members and teammates, as well as district and high school administrators and staff.

Each student athlete and their respective school/sport can be found below:

Madison Fileen will play Division 2 basketball for Converse University in South Carolina.

Madison Magazino will play Division 2 soccer for Pace University in NY.

Gabriella Schaeffer will play Division 1 softball for Mississippi State University.