Softball. Crusaders cruise past Middletown 16-4

On May 4, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders hosted the Middletown Middies in the second game of their home and away league series. The Crusaders beat the Middies 16-4 when the two teams met earlier in the season in Middletown.

M-W entered the game with a 11-3 record after beating Pine Bush 9-3 in their last game. The Middies came into the game with a 7-4 record after beating Newburgh 9-5 in their last game.

The Crusaders offense took control right from the start as they scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second. The team kept rolling and after scoring 14, the mercy rule shortened game.

Leading the Crusaders offense was Olivia Shippee who had three hits, two home runs, and five RBI’s. Gabriella Schaefer had two hits and scored three runs while Valerie Pederson held her own with two doubles, three runs and five RBI’s. Pederson also picked up the win for the Crusaders as she pitched five innings, allowing four hits and sticking out seven.

The Crusaders 14-2 victory brings their record to 12-3 and pushes their winning streak to 11 straight. Their next game will be in Kingston when they face the Tigers.