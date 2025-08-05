Soccer teams ready for new season

With the soccer season just about a month away, the Crusaders Boys and Girls soccer teams are getting ready to make another run into the playoffs.

Boys varsity soccer will be coached by Kenny Clearwater who is going into his 10th season with a record of 108-33-13, which includes four Section IX and one state title. Last season, the team had a 12-5 record and took the Section IX title by beating Newburgh 1-0. Their season ended when they were upset by Scarsdale in the first round of the state tournament in a double-overtime shootout. Their season will start on Tuesday Sept. 2 at Warwick.

Girls varsity soccer will be coached by William Mpasiakos who is also going into his 10th season with a 140-21-10 record. Under his leadership, the team has become one of the stronger teams in the state, collecting seven Section IX, five regional, and two state titles. They finished with a 10-5-2 record last season after losing to Pine Bush 1-0 in the section final. Their first game will on Wednesday, Sept. 3 when they travel to Warwick.