Soccer team wins, loses in season openers

On Aug. 28 and 29 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the boys soccer team hosted Shenendehowa and Bethlehem Central from Sec. II to kick-off their soccer season.

The Plainsmen of Shenendehowa controlled the play thru most of the first half, keeping the Crusaders backed up in their defensive zone. But with 3:36 left in the half, Dylan Nematz hit Francisco Cordova De Alba with a pass into the box where he scored to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.

The teams continued their scoreless battle through most of the second half until Jayden Scamarone scored off a scramble in front of the Plainsmen net which enabled the Crusaders walked away with a 2-0 victory.

On the next day, the team took on the Eagles of Bethlehem Central. Unlike the defensive struggle from the day before, the Eagles struck early and ran off to a 4-0 lead half way through the first half. With 5:50 left in the half, Crusader Klement Bujaj scored off a picture- perfect run and shoot from the right side of the box to cut the Eagles lead at the half.

The Crusaders were unable to mount any real offense in the second half and the Eagles added two more goals to take a 6-1 victory. The season opening split left the Crusaders with a 1-1 record. They next play on Sept. 9 when travel to Warwick to take on the Wildcats.

