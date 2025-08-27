Soccer team ends first week of pre-season play

On Monday, Aug. 25 at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusaders wrapped up their first week of pre-season soccer with a scrimmage against the Spartans of DePaul Catholic High School.

The Spartans from Wayne N.J. have traditionally had a strong girls soccer program, finishing either first or second in the NJSIAA Non-Public School B Division over the last four years. In that same period, Monroe-Woodbury has won three Section IX titles, two regional titles, and have have advanced to the state final once.

Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos used the scrimmage to evaluate the team using all players and they seemed to pass the test. The team appears to be ready to make another strong run into the playoffs again this year.

They will next scrimmage the Wizards of Washingtonville in Monroe.