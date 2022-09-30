x
Singles matches give Crusader girls tennis a triumph over Valley Central Vikings

Monroe. Crusaders won three of four singles matches and one of three doubles against the Vikings.

Monroe-Woodbury /
| 30 Sep 2022 | 04:55
    The 2022 Crusades Varsity team celebrates senior day before their match on Thursday afternoon. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Senior, Maeve Cassidy smashes a serve in her 2 set victory. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Amaya Grant returns a serve in her victory in second singles. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Brooke Reese won a hard fought 6-1, 6-4 victory on Thursday. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

The Monroe Woodbury Varsity girls tennis team moved to 8-0 on the season with a win over the very competitive 6-2 Vikings of Valley Central on Thursday afternoon, September 29, at Monroe Woodbury High School. The Crusaders celebrated their six seniors on this years team--Captains Maeve Cassidy and Visahki Miriyapelli along with Sophia Lappetito, Mindy Ajindjele, Kiera Petrich and Ella Silber. The Crusaders took 3 of the 4 singles matches with Maeve Cassidy (6-0, 6-0), Amaya Grant (6-0,6-1) and Brooke Reese (6-1, 6-4) giving the Crusaders a 3-1 lead.

In doubles action, the Vikings took 2 of the 3 matches, with Kiera Petrich and Ella Silber recording the lone Crusader victory (6-4,6-4). The Crusaders victory keeps their undefeated record intact as they prepare for the OCIAA tournament, which begins on October 11.