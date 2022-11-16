Seven MW athletes sign letters of intent

In the lobby of Monroe Woodbury High School the Crusaders held a ceremony to honor their senior athletes as they signed letters of intent on Thursday, November 10. Director of Athletics Christopher Vero gave each of the eight athletes a special moment to be recognized by their friends, school administrators and their families.

The seven athletes included:

Maeve Cassidy, who signed with Fairfield University for tennis;

Peyton Jamison signed with Mercy College for baseball;

Colleen Gilligan signed with Pace University for lacrosse;

Olivia Shippee signed with Boston College for soccer;

Francesca Donovan signed with James Madison University for soccer;

Emily McGee signed with Bryant University for soccer; and

Sarah Hudson signed with Valdosta University for soccer.

The Crusaders thank these athletes for their athletic and academic careers at Monroe Woodbury High School.