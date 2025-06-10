Season ends for Crusaders

On June 7, the Monroe-Woodbury boys lacrosse team traveled to Union-Endicott High School to face the Corning-Painted Post Hawks in a state quarter finale matchup.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 13-4 record after beating Valley Central 18-6 to take the Section 9 Class A championship. The Hawks came into the game with a 12-2 record after beating Ithaca 8-6 for the Section 4 crown.

The Crusaders scored one minute into the game when Liam Williamson assisted on a John Gennaro goal. The Hawks answered right back and just two minutes later had a 2-1 lead.

Ryan Behringer answered for the Crusaders and tied the score, but the Hawks came back again and scored four goals in a row to take a 6-2 lead.

Freshman Luke Damiani scored for the Crusaders with a minute left in the quarter, but the Hawks scored again with just 16 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead.

Again the Crusaders scored in the first minute of the second quarter on a goal by Williamson to get the team with in three, but the Hawks offense struck back and scored three more goals before Max Weeks scored for the Crusaders. The Hawks added one more and the half time score was 11-5.

In the second half of the game the Crusaders got goals from Weeks and Anthony Severo, but the Hawks pulled away and went on to a 19-7 victory.

The loss ends the Crusader’s season with a 14-4 record.

The three-time consecutive Section 9 Class A champions will defend their crown again next year with a strong group of returning veterans.