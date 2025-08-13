Rolling into a new season

The Crusaders Varsity Volleyball team will start preparing for their 2025 season in the next two weeks.

The team is coached by Steven Pallogudis, who is going into his fifth year with a record of 68-19-1, finishing last year at 16-2-1.

They beat Newburgh 3-0 for the Sec. IX Championship before they got knocked out of the state playoffs by John Jay.

The Crusaders will have their work to defend their section title cut for them after losing nine players to graduation form last year’s team.

The team will open its season on Wednesday, Sept. 3 when they host the Wizards of Washingtonville.