MW works its hoop magic against Wash’ville

On Monday Jan. 5, the Crusaders hosted the Washingtonville Wizards in a non-league contest. The Crusaders entered the game with a 4-5 record on the season after dropping their last game to Colonie 61-47. The Wizards showed up with a 6-2 record after beating Walton 39-37.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders ran off to a 10-23 lead with Crusader Kristopher Bjaelker scoring eight of his 11 points in the game to lead the attack.

In the second quarter, the Crusader defense took over and held the Wizards to just four points. Sophomore Jeremy Jimenez helped the Crusaders increase their lead as he hit two big 3-point shots as the Crusaders took a 14-30 lead into the half.

The third quarter saw the Wizards cut the lead down to 11. Crusader, Dozie Nwigwe scored six of his team-leading 16 points in the game to help the Crusaders hold off the surging Wizards.

By the fourth quarter, the Wizards cut the lead down to six points, but Crusader Jamir Johnson knocked down four free throws to help hold them off.

The Crusaders 46-58 victory brings their record to 5-5 on the season. They will battle for first place in their division when they next host Kingston on Thursday, Jan. 8.