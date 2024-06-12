x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

MW varsity athletes honored

Central Valley. The players earned awards, played games, and enjoyed some treats.

Central Valley /
| 12 Jun 2024 | 10:17
    Olivia Helm won the Female Freshman Athlete Award.
    Olivia Helm won the Female Freshman Athlete Award. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Reese Dolan and Lars Poutsma with their Sportsmanship awards.
    Reese Dolan and Lars Poutsma with their Sportsmanship awards. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Amaya Grant shows her Female Athlete of the Year Award.
    Amaya Grant shows her Female Athlete of the Year Award. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Kyle McDermott (center) receives his Male Athlete of the Year award from coaches James Hahn and Christopher Vero.
    Kyle McDermott (center) receives his Male Athlete of the Year award from coaches James Hahn and Christopher Vero. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On Tuesday afternoon, June 11, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusader Athletic Department held its annual Varsity Classic. The Classic is a celebration for the Crusader athletes who played on varsity teams this year. The athletes were given the opportunity to play dodgeball in the wrestling room or basketball in the lower gym.

In the main gym there was badminton, volleyball and pickle ball for the athletes to enjoy. After an hour everybody went to the small cafeteria for the annual Athletic Department awards. Kyle McDermott and Amaya Grant were awarded the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards. Oliver Jibb received an award from the Monroe-Woodbury Varsity Club. Reese Dolan and Lars Poutsma were given Sportsmanship awards. Olivia Heim and Matthew Tomassi were named the Male and female Freshman Athletes of the Year. After the awards the Crusaders celebrated with tacos and ice cream.