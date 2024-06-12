MW varsity athletes honored

On Tuesday afternoon, June 11, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusader Athletic Department held its annual Varsity Classic. The Classic is a celebration for the Crusader athletes who played on varsity teams this year. The athletes were given the opportunity to play dodgeball in the wrestling room or basketball in the lower gym.

In the main gym there was badminton, volleyball and pickle ball for the athletes to enjoy. After an hour everybody went to the small cafeteria for the annual Athletic Department awards. Kyle McDermott and Amaya Grant were awarded the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards. Oliver Jibb received an award from the Monroe-Woodbury Varsity Club. Reese Dolan and Lars Poutsma were given Sportsmanship awards. Olivia Heim and Matthew Tomassi were named the Male and female Freshman Athletes of the Year. After the awards the Crusaders celebrated with tacos and ice cream.