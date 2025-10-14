MW soccer shuts out Kingston

Crusaders traveled to Kingston to take on the Tigers in an important league match on Oct. 9. The Tigers beat the Crusaders when the two teams met last month 1-0 in a heart-breaking double overtime loss.

The Crusaders came into the match with a 8-3 record after beating Middletown in their last game 3-2. The Tigers had a 9-2 record after they also beat Middletown 5-2 in their last game.

Crusader Senior Klement Bujaj put the Crusaders up 1-0 in the first half when he scored on a picture perfect direct kick. Then about six minutes later, Francisco Cordova De Alba put the Crusaders up by 2. His Direct kick from 25-yards out just grazed off a leaping Tiger goalie hands and the Crusaders had a 2-0 half time lead.

In the second half, a long pass over the Tiger defense from Jayden Scamarone to Cordova De Alba who popped the ball over the Tiger goalie to put the Crusaders up 3-0. From there the tough Crusader defense held the Tigers in check as goalie Justin Landusky recorded the shut out.

The Crusaders 3-0 victory brings their record to 9-3 on the season their next game will be at home when they take on Pine Bush.