x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

MW’s future basketball stars shine at summer camp

Central Valley. The basketball camp was for boys in grades four to nine.

Central Valley /
| 15 Jul 2024 | 03:12
    Crusader basketball campers and counselors pose for a photo at the end of a fun week.
    Crusader basketball campers and counselors pose for a photo at the end of a fun week. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

Last Friday, July 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders Boys basketball summer camp wrapped up their week in the air-conditioned high school gym. The camp, sponsored by the Monroe-Woodbury Boys Basketball Booster Club, is run by Crusader head basketball coach James Hahn and is for boys in fourth through ninth grade.

The campers worked on fundamentals with their counselors, competed in competitions, and played games. After watching the campers put in their work on Friday afternoon, it looks like the Crusaders will have plenty to cheer about for many years to come.