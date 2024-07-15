MW’s future basketball stars shine at summer camp

Last Friday, July 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders Boys basketball summer camp wrapped up their week in the air-conditioned high school gym. The camp, sponsored by the Monroe-Woodbury Boys Basketball Booster Club, is run by Crusader head basketball coach James Hahn and is for boys in fourth through ninth grade.

The campers worked on fundamentals with their counselors, competed in competitions, and played games. After watching the campers put in their work on Friday afternoon, it looks like the Crusaders will have plenty to cheer about for many years to come.