MW lacrosse celebrates coach’s 150th win

On a beautiful Friday afternoon, April 26, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity lacrosse team hosted the Middleton Middle Bears in a league game. The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-4 record for the season after losing their last game to Suffern 14-10. The Middies came into the game still looking for their first victory of the year.

The Crusaders’ offense got off to a great start and took a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. By half time the lead was 11-0 and the Crusaders were cruising. In the second half they slowed the tempo down but they still came away with a 16-1 victory over the hapless Middies.

The Crusaders’ offense was led by Carson Pesce with two goals and four assists, and John Gennaro with four goals during the game. In goal for the Crusaders, Tyler Baisley put in 24 scoreless minutes and Chadwick Kistler put in 18 as the team held the Middies scoreless until the final minutes of the game.

After the game the boys surprised head coach Steven Brown when they dumped a Gatorade bucket on his head and gave him signs to celebrate the 150th victory of his coaching career. The truth is coach Brown probably has a few more victories than 150, but it was great to give him the recognition for working with the team over the years.