MW girls’ varsity flag football runs first clinic

About 50 Monroe-Woodbury girls in grades two through eight got to participate in the school district’s first girls’ varsity flag football youth flag clinic of the year on Oct. 27 at the high school.

The clinic included a series of fitness and agility drills, as well as skill building for throwing, catching, and flag pulling.

‘These young girls showed the true spirit of Monroe-Woodbury athletes and we look forward to seeing them continue with this awesome sport,” said Varsity Flag Football Coach Elaine Schellberg.