MW Girls Soccer loses chance at state title after a Patriot goal in overtime

On Saturday afternoon the Crusaders traveled to Tompkins Cortland Community in Dryden to play the Patriots of Ward Melville in the NYSPSAA Semi final game. The Crusaders entered the game with a 18-2-1 record on the season after beating Corning Painted Post 6-1 in the state quarter final. The Patriots came into the game with a 14-0-3 after beating Massapequa 3-1 in their Quarter final game.

The two teams battled through a scoreless first half as the temperature dropped and a cold rain began to fall. In the second half the Patriots began to push the action into the Crusaders’ defensive zone. The Crusaders defense and goalie Olivia Shippee rose to the occasion and kept the Patriots off the board, and the two teams remained locked in a scoreless tie at the end of regulation.

In overtime, during a scramble for a loose ball in front of the Crusaders net, a Patriot player popped a loose ball into the Crusaders net, ending the game and the Crusaders’ season. The Crusader players looked as though they were in shock, as their dream of a third State Title abruptly ended in the cold rain.

The Crusaders 1-0 overtime loss brings their record to an outstanding 19-3-1 on the season. The Crusaders will lose an outstanding group of seniors from this years team but Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos and Assistant Coach Elise Fugowski, along with a strong group of underclassmen, will make another run at a State Title next year.