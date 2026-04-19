MW girls lacrosse bests Pine Bush 13-10

On Tuesday, April 14, at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders girls lacrosse team hosted the Bushmen from Pine Bush in a match up of undefeated league foes. The Bushmen came into the game with a 4-0 record after knocking off Newburgh 18-1. The Crusaders record was 4-0 after beating Middletown 15-3.

Riley Colligan got the Crusaders on the board first, but the Bushmen responded with two scores of their own to take a 2-1 first-quarter lead. In the second quarter, Crusader Alex Skarkas scored the first of her two goals, but the Bushmen scored four more times and took a 6-2 lead with four left in the half. The Crusaders then scored twice in the last minute to cut the Bushmen’s lead to 6-4 at the half.

With the Crusaders down by two at the half Head Coach Elise Fugowski must have made some adjustments and inspired the team ahead of the third quarter. The Crusaders came out after the half on fire and scored five straight goals to take a 9-6 lead. Crusader junior, Kyra Gilligan got the offense rolling as she scored three of her five goals in the game in the quarter. The Crusaders held on to a a 9-7 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Crusaders pushed their lead to 13-8 but the Bushmen never quit and scored twice in the last two minutes to bring the final score closer. The Crusaders 13-10 victory brings their record to 5-0 on the season.