MW girl’s tennis sweeps Cornwall

On a beautiful Monday afternoon, September 9, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ tennis team hosted the Dragons of Cornwall. The Crusaders entered the match with 0-1 record after losing the Arlington in their first match of the season. For the Dragons it was their first match of the season.

The Crusaders dominated the singles competition with Sanjita Raja, Ava Cherian, Ella Cherian, and Adrianna Vacca all winning their matches. In the doubles competition the Crusaders kept their shutout going by sweeping their matches. Joely Levin and Leah Sheerin, Gianna Small and Hirel Bhagude, and Yoojin Joon and Khloe Donohoe all defeated their Dragon competitors. The Crusaders’ 7-0 victory brings their record to 1-1 for the season.