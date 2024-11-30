x
MW cheerleaders take third place at regional competition

Central Valley. The competition took place Nov. 9.

| 30 Nov 2024 | 08:10
    On Nov. 9, members of Monroe-Woodbury American Youth Football and Cheer won third place in their age division (6 to 8) at the Big East Cheerleading Competition held in Trenton, NJ.
