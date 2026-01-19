MW boys lose in OT

On Tuesday Jan. 13, the Crusaders traveled to Pine Bush to face the Bushmen for an important league game. The Bushmen came into the game with a 5-5 record after dropping their last game to Saugerties 64-56. The Crusaders showed up with a 5-6 record after losing their last game to Kingston 54-48.

In a very evenly played first quarter, the Crusaders took a 10-7 lead when Kristopher Bjaelker nailed a 3-point shot at the buzzer. The two teams exchanged leads in the second quarter, but this time it was Alex Diaz who tied the score for the Crusaders as time was running out with a shot in the lane.

With the score tied at 18 going into the third quarter, the teams continued to exchange baskets. The Crusaders were able to take a 1- point lead as Vodjley Jovial scored four of his team-high 12 points in the game. The Crusaders held on to a narrow lead through most of the fourth quarter with Jamir Johnson scoring six of his nine points in the game. But a 3-point shot with seven seconds left in the game by Pine Bush tied the score and forced over time.

In the four-minute overtime period, the Bushmen rode their momentum and out-scored the Crusaders to take the victory 45-49.

The loss brings Monroe-Woodbury’s record to 5-7 on the season. They were scheduled to travel to Albany to take on the Falcons on Sat. Jan. 17.