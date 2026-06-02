MW boys lacrosse defeats Kingston for Section 9 Class A title

On Friday, May 29, Monroe-Wooodbury High School boys lacrosse team traveled to Highland High School to take on the Tigers from Kingston for the Section 9 Class A title.

The number-two-seeded Tigers beat Valley central 11-10 in the semi-final game to get to the championship game. The number-one-seeded Crusaders entered the championship game with a 9-5 season record and were undefeated in league play this year. The Crusaders beat the Tigers 12-6 when the two teams played earlier in the season.



The Tigers pounced on the Crusaders right off the bat and got off to a 4-0 first-quarter lead before the Crusaders were able to respond. Then, with just three seconds left in the first quarter, sophomore Luke Damiani fired a shot into the Tigers net, and just like that the Crusaders were back. The Tigers had a 4-1 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Damiani goal changed the momentum, and the Crusaders took over the game.



In the second quarter, the Crusaders scored seven unanswered goals to take a 8-4 half-time lead. Senior, Liam Williamson led the Crusader onslaught by scoring three of his five goals in the game in the second quarter.



After the half, the two teams exchanged goals, and the Crusaders still held a 11-6 lead at the end of the third. Senior Gavin Fitzgibbon helped the Crusaders maintain their lead as he scored three goals, won 19 face-offs and scooped up 16 ground balls in the game. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers fought back and out scored the Crusaders 5-3. But every time the Tigers seemed to be making a comeback Crusader, Damiani would rip another shot into Tigers net, as he scored four goals in the game.



The 14-11 victory gives Head Coach Steven Brown and his Crusader team their fourth consecutive Section 9 Class A title.