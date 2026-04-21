MW boys baseball winning streak continues

The Monroe Woodbury High School baseball team hosted the Middies from Middletown on Friday, April 17, in the final game of their three-game home and away series. The undefeated Crusaders came into the game looking to sweep the Middies who were still looking for their first victory on the season.

Crusader starting pitcher Michael Monda walked the first two batters he faced then settled down and struck out the side. Monda who picked up the victory for the Crusaders pitched four scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out nine. He was followed by Brandon Schwartz who pitched the fifth inning he let up two runs while striking out two.

The Crusaders jumped out to 3-0 first inning lead on four hits. In the third inning the Crusaders poured it on as they pushed nine more runs across the plate on five more hits aided by six walks. The bottom of the fourth was not any better for the Middies as the Crusaders scored four more times with a double and foyr more walks.

The Crusaders offense explosion of 16 runs in the first five innings ended the game early, per the New York State mercy rule that calls for games to end after five, if one team has a 10-run lead. The offense was led by Monda with two hits, a triple and three RBIs, Jeremy Lai with two hits, a double and two RBIs, and Joey Bauer and Connor McHale with two hits and one RBI each.