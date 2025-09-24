MW battles on the gridiron in Cornwall

On Friday, Sept. 19, the Crusaders traveled up Route 32 to face the Dragons of Cornwall High School.

Entering the game with a 1-1 record after a 26-6 victory over Our Lady of Lourdes, the Crusaders aimed to build momentum. Meanwhile, the Dragons boasted a 2-0 record following a narrow 17-14 win against Newburgh the previous week.

Prior to kickoff, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, honoring the school board and facility members who contributed to the construction of the new sports facility, which was ready for its inaugural home game of the season. Despite missing several key players due to injury, the Crusaders delivered a strong performance on both offense and defense.

The first quarter saw both teams' defenses dominate as they exchanged possessions. In the second quarter, Crusader Connor McHale recovered a Dragon fumble during a punt return, giving the Crusaders a first down on the Dragons' 23-yard line. A few plays later, Crusader quarterback James Rodriguez connected with Michael Stone on a quick pass, allowing Stone to split the Dragon defenders and score from 16 yards out. Crusader kicker Matvii Butiuhin successfully converted the extra point, giving the Crusaders a 7-0 lead.

The Dragons fought back, but the Crusaders' defense, led by linebacker Ronald Chambers, halted their progress twice on fourth-and-short situations, ending the Dragons' drives. In the second half, the defensive struggle continued, but the Dragons managed to score an 18-yard field goal with just 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, narrowing the Crusaders' lead to 7-3.

As the game neared its conclusion, the Dragons advanced deep into Crusader territory. However, the Crusaders' defense held strong, breaking up two passes intended for the end zone to secure the victory. With the 7-3 win, the Crusaders improved their record to 2-1 for the season. Their next matchup will be against the Vikings of Valley Central.