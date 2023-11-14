Monroe-Woodbury student athletes sign letters of intent

On Wednesday, November 8, after school was dismissed, the Monroe-Woodbury School District’s Athletic Department held a ceremony in the school’s great hall honoring the seven Crusader senior athletes that were signing their national letters of intent. The letters commit the athletes to further their sports career at their university of choice.

November 8 was the first day that any Division 1 and Division 2 athlete, with the exception of football and basketball, could sign their letters. Athletic Director Howard Harrison introduced each student athlete and photos were taken with coaches and families.

The seven Crusaders that signed their letters include Lily Bandel, who signed on to play soccer for Manhattan College; Natalie Harwood, who signed with Siena College to play soccer; Reese Dolan, who signed with Bucknell University to also play soccer; Faith Zollo, who will be playing soccer with Manhattan College; Molly Crowley, who signed with Boston University to join their diving team; Valerie Pedersen, who signed with Siena to play softball; and Brian Mattison, who committed to playing soccer for Fordham University.