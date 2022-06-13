Monroe-Woodbury softball team wins state championship

The victorious Monroe-Woodbury softball team poses with their 2022 State Champion banner. Front row, left to right: Kim Rojas, Danielle Ryan, Hanah Armstrong, Olivia Shippee, and Assistant Coach Elaine Schellberg. Back row, left to right: Coach Penny Roberts, Erin Coyle, Nadia Bjaelker, Maddy Bendix, Val Pedersen, Brianna Roberts, Emma Lawson, Anna Paravati, Brenna Quinn, Mandy Palmer, Gabby Schaeffer, Kelsey O’Brien, and Allison Havercamp. Photos provided.