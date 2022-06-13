x
Monroe-Woodbury softball team wins state championship

Monroe. The Crusaders took first place at the New York state championship last weekend, ending the season undefeated with a perfect 26-0.

| 13 Jun 2022 | 05:43
    The victorious Monroe-Woodbury softball team poses with their 2022 State Champion banner. Front row, left to right: Kim Rojas, Danielle Ryan, Hanah Armstrong, Olivia Shippee, and Assistant Coach Elaine Schellberg. Back row, left to right: Coach Penny Roberts, Erin Coyle, Nadia Bjaelker, Maddy Bendix, Val Pedersen, Brianna Roberts, Emma Lawson, Anna Paravati, Brenna Quinn, Mandy Palmer, Gabby Schaeffer, Kelsey O’Brien, and Allison Havercamp. Photos provided.
    The undefeated Monroe-Woodbury softball team celebrates their big win.
    Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders left the New York State softball championship with gold medals last weekend.
