Monroe-Woodbury boys lacrosse starts season with 10-2 win over Goshen

On Wednesday, March 25 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders took on the Gladiators of Goshen to open their 2026 lacrosse season. The Crusaders led by Head Coach Steven Brown and Assistant Coach Brent VanDeWeert will look to continue their Section 9 dominance as they go for a fourth consecutive section championship. The Crusaders had a 13-5 record last year and beat Valley Central 21-10 to take the section title.

In the first quarter, Crusader Goalie Chadwick Kistler set the defensive tone making several big saves to keep the Gladiators off the board. Kistler had a strong showing in the opening game as he made 11 saves while allowing only two goals in the game.



In the second quarter the Crusaders offense began to wake up as Luke Damiani and Liam Williamson both scored two goals apiece. The Crusaders looked strong as they went into the half with a 4-0 lead.



After the half the Crusaders kept the pressure on the Gladiators as Gavin Fitzgibbon, Anthony Severo, and Jackson Wernli all scored. About half way through the third quarter, Sophomore Damiani scored his third goal of the game for the first Crusader Hat Trick of the season.



In the fourth quarter with eight minutes to go and with a 9-2, lead the Crusaders changed goalies. Sophomore Daniel Deckert came in and recorded five saves and kept the Gladiators off the board. In the fourth quarter Fitzgibbon set up CJ Henderson with two perfect passes and the sophomore launched two shots into the Gladiator net to end the scoring. The Crusaders 10-2 victory brings their record to 1-0 on the season their next game will be on April 8, when they travel to Warwick to face the Wildcats.