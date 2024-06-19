Monroe-Woodbury athletes commit to college-level sports

On a beautiful, blue sky day the Monroe Woodbury Athletic Department held a ceremony to recognize the seniors that will continue their athletic careers in college. Athletic Director Howard Harrison addressed the student-athletes and their families, thanking them for their participation in the Crusaders athletic program and wished them luck for their college careers.

The 32 athletes represented soccer, track, cross country, baseball, softball, football, wrestling, lacrosse, swimming, diving, basketball, and cheerleading. The athletes applauded their families and coaches for their support over the years and the families and coaches thanked the athletics for their efforts. After the ceremony photos were taken of the athletes and their families and coaches.