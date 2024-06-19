x
Monroe-Woodbury athletes commit to college-level sports

Central Valley. A total of 32 Class of 2024 students will pursue their sports of choice at their colleges.

Central Valley /
| 19 Jun 2024 | 10:43
    L-R Back: Coach Elise Fugowski, Amanda Piazza, Emily Berlinski, Lily Bandel, and head coach Bill Mpasiakos. L-R Front: Mia Menzzasalma, Faith Zollo, Kayla Coleman, and Reese Dolan; they are all ready to play soccer next year.
    Kyle McDermott (center) and his family seated with coaches James Hahn, Christopher Vero and Anthony Amoroso. McDermott will play baseball for Central Connecticut State University next year.
    L-R Back: Dean of Students Dylan Ferrier, lacrosse head coach Steven Brown, and assistant coach Christian Sullivan with (L-R Front) Carson Pesce, who’s heading to Russell Sage; Dominick Cosenza, who has committed to Franklin Pierce; and Brian Sullivan, who will be attending Mary Washington.
    Ryan Mattison (center) and his parents. He will play soccer for Fordham.
On a beautiful, blue sky day the Monroe Woodbury Athletic Department held a ceremony to recognize the seniors that will continue their athletic careers in college. Athletic Director Howard Harrison addressed the student-athletes and their families, thanking them for their participation in the Crusaders athletic program and wished them luck for their college careers.

The 32 athletes represented soccer, track, cross country, baseball, softball, football, wrestling, lacrosse, swimming, diving, basketball, and cheerleading. The athletes applauded their families and coaches for their support over the years and the families and coaches thanked the athletics for their efforts. After the ceremony photos were taken of the athletes and their families and coaches.