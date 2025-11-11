M-W loses close one in opening state championship round

The Monroe Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Wallkill on Nov. 5 to face the North Rockland Raiders in the opening round of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) playoffs on Nov. 5.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 14-2 record after beating Pine Bush 3-2 to take the Sec. IX title. The Raiders had a 15-4 record after defeating Arlington 2-1 to gain the Sec. I title.

The Crusaders grabbed an early lead just five minutes into the game when senior Kate Allen delivered a corner kick to the Raiders goal mouth. A scramble ensued and the ball was directed into the net by Audrey Saliba to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.

They then pressed the action into the North Rockland end of the field and had some good chances but were unable to score. With a 11:00 to go in the half, the Raiders got on the board when M-W misplayed a ball in front of their own net.

Late in the second half with about 15 minutes left in the game, a cold rain began to fall like a bad omen. A few minutes, later the Raiders scored on a nice shot from in front of the Crusaders net to take a 2-1 lead.

The Crusaders then rallied and moved the action into the Raiders zone to put on the pressure. They had several good chances but were unable to score as time ran out. The tough 2-1 loss brought the team’s 2025 season to an abrupt end.

The Sec. IX AAA champions finished with a 14-3 record.