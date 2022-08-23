M-W Girls Varsity Soccer team revs up for the season

On a humid overcast Monday morning, the Girls Varsity Soccer team opened training camp for their upcoming season. Crusader Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos enters the season with a record of 97-10-5 in his 6 seasons on the sidelines. He has led the team to five Section 9 titles and two State Championships since taking over the program in 2016. He, along with Assistant Coach Kate Santoianni, began the task of getting the team ready for another successful season and a run into the playoffs again this year.

This year’s team is led by a strong group of veteran players and will be aided by the players that they bring up from the JV team. The Crusaders will start their pre-season schedule on Wednesday, August 31, when they host the Pirates of Pearl River at 5:30 p.m.