M-W girls softball starts season with decisive win over Middletown.

The Monroe Woodbury High School girls softball team took the field for the first time this seaon on Monday, April 6, to host the Middies from Middletown.

This year the Crusaders will be led by first-year Head Coach Lorne Green and Assistant Coach Emily Dowling, as they look to improve upon last years 12-6 record. The Middies came into the Crusaders opening game with a 0-1 record after dropping their first game 6-5 to Port Jervis.

Crusader starting Pitcher Isabella Brelesky gave up a lead off double and then struck out the next eight batters she faced. Berlesky picked up the opening day victory for the team as she went six innings allowing six hits striking out 10 and allowing only one earned run.

In the bottom of the first, the Crusaders offense came alive scoring four runs on three hits; the key hit was a single by Callie Exarchakis that drove in Brelesky who had tripled. In the second inning the Crusaders pushed four more runs across the plate. This time, four more hits led by Katie Chiosie’s RBI double with two outs. The Crusaders offense just kept scoring in the third inning; they added four more runs to pull to a 12-0 lead. Brelesky the hot hitting pitcher supplied the big hit, as she doubled, scoring two more runs for the team. In the fifth, the Middies were able to avoid the shutout as they scored two runs to cut the lead to 10.

The game came to an end in the bottom of the sixth when the the Crusaders drove in three more runs with three doubles and two walks. The winning run was scored by Deanna Murphy who had doubled and then was driven in by a hit by Brelesky to end the game. The Crusaders opening day mercy rule victory 15-2 over the Middies brings their record to 1-0 on the season.