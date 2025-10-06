M-W beats Middletown

On Friday Oct. 3 at Monroe Woodbury High School, the Crusaders hosted the Middies of Middletown in a league match up.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 3-1 record after beating Valley Central 43-0 last week. The Middies came into the game with a 1-3 record after losing their last game to Newburgh 35-0.

The defense got the team started in the first quarter when Malachi Courtois intercepted a Middletown pass to set the Crusaders up with a first down at the Middies 30. Crusader quarterback Ethan Maldonado then scored a touchdown a few plays later 1-yard touchdown run and the score was 6-0.

On Middletown’s next possession, Crusader Liam Hayes intercepted their pass and again Monroe-Woodbury was set on the Middies 35. From there, running back Noah Flores cut thru the Middies defense and scored on a 34-yard touchdown run. With the extra point, the Crusaders had a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Middies answered back early in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 13-7. Then the Crusader offense started to click. First Nate Coulanges scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to give the team a 19-7 lead. A Middie fumble recovered by Chadwick Kistler set the Crusader offense up again. This time, Maldonado hooked up with Coulanges who made a nice over the shoulder catch and scored from 29-yard out as the Crusaders lead grew to 25-7.

With time running out in the half, Crusader Oliver Arius stepped in front of a Middie pass made the interception and then out ran everybody to the end zone to complete a 81-yard touchdown play and with the Pat the Crusaders were up 32-7 at the half.

In the second half of the game, on the Crusaders first possession, Coulanges scored on a 47-yard touchdown run and with the extra point, the score was 39-7.

Early in the fourth quarter Crusader tight End Charlie Theokas made a spectacular catch of a Maldonado pass in the corner of the end zone to bring the lead to 46-7. Crusader kicker Matvii Butiuhin added a 36-yard field goal with 8:25 left in the game to give the team a 49-7 lead.

On the last play of the game, the Middies scored on a tipped pass to make the final score 49-13.

The Crusader victory brings their record to 4-1 on the season. They will travel Kingston on Oct. 10 to face the Tigers.