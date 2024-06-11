Lacrosse team celebrates a successful season

On Tuesday, June 4, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity lacrosse team celebrated their successful 2024 season with a diner held at The American Legion Unit #488. The Crusaders finished their season with a 11-6 record after winning their second consecutive Section 9 Title for the first time in the program’s history.

Head coach Steven Brown and assistant coach Chris Sullivan talked about the season and gave out varsity letters and pins to the players. Tyler Baisley won the Most Improved Player award, Carson Pesce won the Offensive MVP award, and Brian Sullivan took home the Defensive MVP award.

Dinner was served to the players and their families and Steve Angel entertained the team with a fantastic slide show. The team will lose four players to graduation this year but should be in contention for a third consecutive Section 9 crown with a real strong group of returning underclassmen next year.