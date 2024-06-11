x
Lacrosse team celebrates a successful season

Central Valley. The boys’ varsity team earned a record of 11-6 for the season.

Central Valley
| 11 Jun 2024 | 04:03
    The four seniors on this years team: (L-R) David Persaud, Carson Pesce, Brian Sullivan, and Dominick Cosenza.
    The four seniors on this years team: (L-R) David Persaud, Carson Pesce, Brian Sullivan, and Dominick Cosenza. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Crusader goalie Tyler Baisley received the Most Improved Player award from coaches Chris Sullivan and Steven Brown.
    Crusader goalie Tyler Baisley received the Most Improved Player award from coaches Chris Sullivan and Steven Brown. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Carson Pesce was awarded the Offensive Most Valuable Player award from coaches Steve Brown and Chris Sullivan.
    Carson Pesce was awarded the Offensive Most Valuable Player award from coaches Steve Brown and Chris Sullivan. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Brian Sullivan was awarded the Defensive Most Valuable Player Award from coaches Steve Brown and Chris Sullivan.
    Brian Sullivan was awarded the Defensive Most Valuable Player Award from coaches Steve Brown and Chris Sullivan. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On Tuesday, June 4, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity lacrosse team celebrated their successful 2024 season with a diner held at The American Legion Unit #488. The Crusaders finished their season with a 11-6 record after winning their second consecutive Section 9 Title for the first time in the program’s history.

Head coach Steven Brown and assistant coach Chris Sullivan talked about the season and gave out varsity letters and pins to the players. Tyler Baisley won the Most Improved Player award, Carson Pesce won the Offensive MVP award, and Brian Sullivan took home the Defensive MVP award.

Dinner was served to the players and their families and Steve Angel entertained the team with a fantastic slide show. The team will lose four players to graduation this year but should be in contention for a third consecutive Section 9 crown with a real strong group of returning underclassmen next year.