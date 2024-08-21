High school sports start up

As summer slowly winds down and last year’s seniors make their way off to college, the Crusaders begin preparations for their upcoming fall sports season. The girls’ varsity soccer team lead by Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos looks to make another run into the post season again this year. Last year the team went 13-3-2 and made it all the way to the state final before losing to Ward Melville 4-0 in the state final.

The Crusaders will have their work cut out for them as they look to replace several key players from last year’s team that graduated. The 2024 season will start on Tuesday, September 3 for the girls when they face the tough Arlington Admirals team at home.

The varsity football team began their official preseason camp this week. Head Coach James Sciarra looks to guide his team into the playoffs again this year. The Crusaders had a record of 5-4 last year and lost to Newburgh 35-2 in the playoffs. The Crusaders will open their season when they travel to North Rockland on Friday, September 6 to face the Raiders.