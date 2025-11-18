‘Go Blue for Athletics’ scores big

Mount Saint Mary College’s “Go Blue for Athletics” campaign recently earned more than $45,000 for the college’s teams by rallying alumni, families and fans to support the student-athletes.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Mount community, the campaign secured vital funding that will allow Knights athletes to continue to thrive both on and off the field. Overall, 10 teams participated, each raising at least $1,000. Donations from the campaign go directly toward enhancements such as team travel, training equipment, and player development programs.

The Women’s Softball team emerged as the champion of this year’s challenge. Not only did the team shatter their $5,000 fundraising goal by more than double (earning nearly $12,000), but they also secured the top spot for overall funds raised. As a reward for their spirited effort, the team has earned a tailgating party featuring a menu of their choice.

Coming in second place was Women’s Basketball, raising a total of more than $7,000. Women’s Tennis snagged third place, with just over $5,000 raised.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported this year’s Go Blue for Athletics campaign,” said Samantha Howe, Director of Athletics. “The unwavering support from our alumni and community ensures that our student-athletes have the resources they need to compete at a high level and make the most of their college experience.”