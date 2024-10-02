Girls’ volleyball beats Newburgh in all three sets

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ volleyball team hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh in a league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 5-0 record for the season after beating Pine Bush in their last game 3-0. The Goldbacks came into the game with a 5-4 record after beating Warwick 3-1 in their last game.

The Crusaders controlled the first set and won 25-19. In the second set the Goldbacks took an early lead but the Crusaders stormed back and won by a 25-11 score. In the third set the Crusaders took control from the start and took the set 25-13.

Crusaders Aryanna Brown had 5 kills and 8 digs. Ayanna Wilson had 5 kills and 3 digs. And Emily O’Brien had 2 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 10 digs and 22 assists to lead the team on their sweep of the Goldbacks. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 5-3 for the season.