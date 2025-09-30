Girls soccer team shuts out Goldbacks on the road

The Monroe-Woodbury Girls Soccer team traveled to Newburgh Free Academy on Friday, Sept. 26, for a league match against the Goldbacks. The Crusaders entered the game with a 7-2 record, having recently lost to a strong Massapequa team from Long Island, 3-1. In contrast, the Goldbacks came into the match with a 1-5 record, following a 1-0 victory over Middletown.

The Crusaders dominated the game, consistently pushing the play into the Goldbacks' end of the field. Senior Kyra Gilligan opened the scoring just minutes into the match, giving the Crusaders an early lead. Grace Gillette, Audrey Saliba, and Gabriela Salazar each added goals, allowing the team to pull ahead to a 4-0 lead by halftime.

In the second half, Gilligan struck again with another goal shortly after the restart. As Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos began rotating the starters out, the Crusaders maintained their control of the game. Saliba scored her second goal, followed by goals from Melanie Ciprian and Madison Bernsley, leading the Crusaders to an impressive 8-0 league victory.

With this win, the Crusaders improved their record to 8-2 for the season. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10, when the team will host Kingston.