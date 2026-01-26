Girls hold off Gladiators in division hoops

On Friday Jan. 23, the Crusaders traveled to Goshen High School to take on the Gladiators. The Crusaders came into the game with a 3-7 record after dropping their last game to Newburgh 52-46. The Gladiators record also stood at 3-7 after their loss to Cornwall 51-24.

The Gladiators took an early lead, but junior point guard Brianna Taveras stole the ball near mid-court and drove to the basket to give the Crusaders the lead. Taveras scored 18 in the game as the team took a 13-6 first quarter lead.

In the send quarter, the Crusaders pulled to a 23-point lead. This time, junior Emmy Erickson led the offense, scoring nine of her 12 points in the game as the team took a 32-9 half-time lead.

The Gladiators came out with a strong defensive effort in the third quarter, as they were able to cut the Crusaders lead by four. Leah Sheerin hit a big 3-pointer to help keep M-W in the lead 39-20.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders were in control as senior Gianna Pacciarelli scored five of her seven game points and the team pulled to a 48-31 victory.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 4-7. Their next scheduled game will be at home against Minisink Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 28.