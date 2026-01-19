Girls basketball drops one to NFA

On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Newburgh to take on the NFA Goldbacks in a league game. The Goldbacks came into the game with a 6-4 record after beating Middletown 67-55. The Crusaders showed up in Newburgh with a 3-6 record after dropping their last game to Pine Bush 41-36.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 14-11 first quarter lead as they opened up with a barrage from outside the three point line. Leah Sheerin got the Crusaders offense going as she scored eight of her 20 points in the game in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Goldbacks surged into the lead by a score of 16-22 with five minutes left. Gianna Pacciarelli led the Crusaders back as she scored on a layup with :10 left in the half to give the Crusaders a 26-25 half time lead.

In the third quarter, the Goldbacks again surged into the lead. Emmy Erickson helped the Crusaders stay close as she scored eight of her 16 points in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders offense cooled off and the Goldbacks ran away with the lead to win the game 53-65. The loss brings the Crusaders’ record to 3-7 on the season

They will next travel to Goshen to Goshen to take on the Gladiators.