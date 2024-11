The Tuxedo Tornadoes varsity volleyball team won their second consecutive Section IX Class D title on Thursday, November 7. The athletes battled it out in an intense four-set match against rival S.S. Seward at Mount Saint Mary College, securing the win with scores of 25-18, 25-21, 24-26, and 25-22.

The team is looking ahead to taking on the Section 1 winner of the regional championship on Saturday, November 16, at 10 a.m. at Hendrick Hudson High School.