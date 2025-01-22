Football club bestows awards on players

On January 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders Football Club held their annual season ending dinner at The Country Club at Otter Kill. The dinner represents the end of the 2024 season and the beginning of the 2025 season for the varsity and JV football teams. Crusader JV Head Coach Conner Reigottie summarized their season and presented awards to some of outstanding JV players on this year’s team.

Michael Monda received the Most Valuable Offensive Player award and Tyler St. Jean was the Defensive Player of the Year. Luke Piazza received The Bill Scully “Played the Game with Heart” award and Malachi Courtois was named the JV MVP. Varsity Head Coach James Sciarra then talked about the Crusaders’ successful 10-2 season that saw them take the Section 9 title for the first time since he became head coach. Constantino Theokas received the Rookie of the Year award and Nathaniel Coulanges was given Best Offensive Player of the Year award. Liam Hayes got The Bill Scully “Played the Game with Heart” award and Ronald Chambers received the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Kamal Salaudeen won the Best Defensive Player and the Trenchmen of the Year awards. Jaden Medrano was given the Good Citizen award and Matvii Butiuhin was the Special Teams Player of the Year. Troy Capen received the Coaches award and Tristan Conklin received the Parents Football Club Scholarship.

After the awards were handed out, next year’s varsity captains were named: Constantino Theokas, Liam Hayes, and Ashton Capen will lead the Crusaders in 2025.