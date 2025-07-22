Flag Football finishes strong

The Crusaders Varsity Flag Football team finished their third season of competition.

They are led by head coach Elaine Schellberg and assistant coach Kate Santoiann, who have coached the team to 34-13 record with one Section 9 Champion in the team’s first three years of existence. The team finished this year with a 10-6 record after losing to Middletown in the Section 9 Championship in May.

Team members Chloe Ahorrio, Eftalia Maikisch, Liv Taber and Brianna Taveras all earned Section 9 All Star recognition. This year, the NYS Sportswriters Association picked a Flag Football All-State team for the first time. Ahorrio was named Second Team All-State while Maikisch received Honorable Mention honors.

The Crusaders should field another strong team next season with a solid group of veteran players.