FDR no match for Crusaders’ gameplay

On Friday, January 24, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders celebrated the senior boys on this year’s varsity basketball team in a brief ceremony before their game against FDR. The six seniors were given plaques with their jersey numbers and had their photos taken with their parents.

The Crusaders came into the game with a 5-5 record after beating Minisink Valley in their last game 54-47. The Presidents came to Central Valley with a 3-6 record after beating Wallkill 59-38.

In the first quarter, senior Jamie Reich got the Crusaders off to a 12-8 lead as he scored seven of his 17 points in the game. In the second quarter, the Crusaders increased their lead to 25-15 by the half as senior Trayvon McGraw added three points. In the third quarter the Crusaders increased their lead to 15 with senior Lee Arroyo scoring four of his eight points in the game.

In the fourth quarter the Presidents made a run at the Crusaders but seven points by junior Fabrice Ndja held them at bay. The Crusaders’ 54-45 victory brings their record to 6-5 for the season.