Family of fallen Monroe native announces New York Giants first-round pick at 2026 NFL Draft

The Gold Star family of fallen United States Army Major Paul Voelke had the honor of announcing one of the New York Giants’ first-round picks at the 90th NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.

The Voelke family joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage to announce the fifth overall pick for the New York Giants, Arvell Reese from The Ohio State University.

The opportunity was made possible through a partnership between the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the national nonprofit providing care and resources for those grieving the loss of a military loved one, and the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative, a year-long effort to honor, empower, and connect service members, veterans and their families.

Voelke’s surviving spouse, Traci Voelke, along with their two sons, Second Lieutenant Andrew Voelke and Benjamin Voelke, took the NFL draft stage to announce the first-round pick for their favorite team, the New York Giants.

A lifelong fan

Major Voelke’s fandom for the New York Giants began through his stepfather, Richard Griffenkranz, who became a father figure to him after Paul lost his biological father at age six. Richard served in the Army from February 1966 to January 1968. He completed his training at Fort Hood, Texas, and was stationed in Germany with the First Armored Division. Richard, known to friends and family as “Griff,” grew up in the Bronx and became a devoted fan after attending games with a neighbor who held season tickets. Over the years, Paul and Griff shared a deep bond through watching Giants football together.

“Paul was a huge fan his whole life,” said Traci Voelke. “He signed up to get season tickets and finally made the list when we were stationed in Georgia, but couldn’t justify buying because we wouldn’t be able to go. When he was in Afghanistan, Paul had a rug made with the NY Giants logo.”

“He deployed for the last time in January 2012; the Giants won the Super Bowl that year. While we were sad we couldn’t watch it together, we were so happy the Giants won, and Paul got to see it. He died just a few months later.” Traci explained.

Voelke, a native of Monroe, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1998. He served 14 years as an Army infantry officer, completing five deployments to Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. On June 22, 2012, while serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Voelke sustained fatal injuries from an accident involving a mine-protected vehicle in Afghanistan. He was a highly-decorated officer, receiving the Bronze Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal.

“Our dad was a Giants super fan his whole life and passed down that fandom to our family,” said surviving son Ben Voelke. “It is a privilege to honor our father and represent the New York Giants at the NFL Draft this year.”

Voelke family continues legacy of service

The Voelke family has been involved with TAPS since 2012. Traci is a trained peer mentor supporting other survivors through their grief journey. Meanwhile, her sons attended Good Grief Camp, where they connected with other children of the fallen. Now living in northern Virginia, Traci Voelke is an accomplished attorney. She is the chief of client services for the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Belvoir. Traci is also a dedicated advocate for military survivors. She recently helped pass a Virginia constitutional amendment to expand financial support for Gold Star spouses.

Second Lt. Andrew Voelke is following in his father’s footsteps. He graduated from his university’s ROTC program and commissioned as an Army infantry officer last year. Ben is a sophomore in college in New York, studying political science. He recently interned with the TAPS government and legislative affairs department.

“The NFL Draft is about possibility,” said Bonnie Carroll, president and founder of TAPS. “It is about players who have worked their entire lives for this moment. It is about families who stood behind them, believed in them, and carried them here. It is also about something deeper, because behind every name called tonight is a story of sacrifice.”

“At the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, we walk alongside the families of America’s fallen heroes, who have sacrificed so much for peace and freedom. We support them on their grief journey, and to do it with respect, remembrance, and honor,” Carroll continued. “And we are grateful and humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with the NFL and the New York Giants for this moment.”

For more information about the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors visit TAPS.org.