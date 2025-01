All eight of Monroe-Woodbury High School’s fall varsity teams earned the “scholar athlete” title from The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), the school district announced.

Scholar-athlete teams require that 75% of the team rosters’ grade point average be 90 or above. The following Monroe-Woodbury Varsity teams were named 2024 scholar-athlete teams:

Boys cross country

Girls cross country

Varsity football

Boys soccer

Girls soccer

Girls swim

Girls tennis

Volleyball